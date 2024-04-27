Rodeo Chico 200 Town Center Street
Food menu
Appetizers
- Grande Sampler
4 chicken wings, chicken taquitos mexicanos, cheese quesadillas, served with lettuce and sour cream$14.99
- Carne Asada Fries
Crispy fries topped with grilled cut steak, shredded cheese, cheese dip, sour cream and pico de gallo$13.99
- 6 Chicken Wings
Wings and hot sauce$9.99
- 12 Chicken Wings
Wings and hot sauce$15.99
- 6 Mini Chimi Bites
6 crispy flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken (3) and ground beef (3) served with a cheese dipping sauce!$13.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Two beef and two chicken taquitos served with lettuce. Tomato, and sour cream$12.25
- Bean Dip$8.99
- Large Cheese Dip
Cheese sauce with a hint of jalapeños$15.99
- Cheese Dip
Cheese sauce with a hint of jalapeños$4.99
- Large Guacamole Dip
Avacado, lime, diced tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños$15.99
- Guacamole Dip
Avacado, lime, diced tomatoes, onion, and jalapeños$4.99
- Chorizo Dip
Spicy! A bowl of our delicious cheese dip served with grilled chorizo and tortilla chips$10.25
- Three Dip Sampler
Our three best dips! Cheese dip, guacamole dip and bean dip$12.99
- Marisco Spinach Dip
A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled shrimp, scallops, and spinach. Topped with pico de gallo served with tortilla chips$14.99
- Azteca Dip
A bowl of our delicious cheese dip with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo$14.99
- Table Side Guacamole
Avocados, lime ,cilantro, red onions, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and salt, combined and customized for you$12.99
- Large 16 Oz White House Salsa
Our special white salsa$7.99
- Small White House Salsa
Our special white salsa$3.99
- Large House Salsa
Our house salsa made with tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño$7.99
- Small House Salsa
Our house salsa made with tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño$3.99
- Large Tortilla Chips
Love tortilla chips? Add extra to your order!$6.99
- Small Tortilla Chips
Love tortilla chips? Add extra to your order!$4.25
- Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and cheese dip$7.50
- Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$14.99
- Nachos Texanos
Cheese nachos topped with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and sour cream salad$17.99
Soups & Salads
- Taco Salad
A fried tortilla with chicken or ground beef with beans topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Ask for only beans for a vegetarian option$13.25
- Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of grilled meat, bell peppers, tomato and onions in a flour tortilla bowl topped with lettuce sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese. Ask for only grilled vegetables for a vegetarian option$15.99
- Chico Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak topped with pico de gallo, black beans, corn, cucumber, tomato, onion, and crispy tortilla strips$14.99
- Sopa De Pollo
Our savory chicken broth with shredded chicken, vegetables and rice$10.99
- Coctel De Cameron
Mexican shrimp cocktail in a tomato broth with avacado and pico de gallo. Served cold$16.50
- Guacamole Salad
Side salad of lettuce, guacamole and tomato$5.25
Create Your Own Combo
- Pick Two Favorites
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50$13.99
- Pick Three Favorites
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50$16.25
- Pick Four Favorites$18.25
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.99
Fajitas
- Regular Chicken Fajitas
Tender sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn torti$20.99
- For 2 Chicken Fajitas
Tender sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served regular or hot. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn torti$36.99
- Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free cor$21.99
- For 2 Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free cor$37.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free co$21.99
- For 2 Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (gluten Free co$37.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Vegetarian. Grilled veggies, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten Free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (g$13.99
- For 2 Vegetarian Fajitas
Vegetarian. Grilled veggies, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten Free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (g$25.99
- Fajitas Texanas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$22.99
- For 2 Fajitas Texanas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$38.99
- Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, tilapia, red bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, to$24.99
- For 2 Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, tilapia, red bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, to$38.99
- Pineapple Fajitas
Fresh pineapple half stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak stir fried with shrimp, pineapple, red onion, mushrooms bell peppers and tomatoes topped with cheese. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option. All our fajita dinners come with rice,$24.99
- Molcajetes
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo served with frilled cactus, pepper, corn, onion, cheese and mild salsa (gluten Free corn tortillas)$23.99
- California Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onion, peppers and tomato. Served with rice and topped with cheese dip. (Does not come with beans, salad or tortillas)$19.99
- Cheese Fajitas
Grilled veggies with rib eye steak, chicken breast and grilled shrimp topped with cheese sauce and a cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten Free options$24.99
- For 2 Cheese Fajitas$39.99
- Fajitas Bravas
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken and shrimp. The ultimate combination sure to set your tongue a-tingling! Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$24.99
- For 2 Fajitas Bravas$39.99
Tacos
- Street Taco
Soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of grilled meat topped with cilantro and onion. Grilled chicken, Carne asada/ steak, al pastor, carnitas, shrimp, tilapia, or grilled veggies. Also available with flour tortillas topped with lettuce and cheese$5.99
- Taco Trio
Your choice of three street tacos$14.99
- San Jose Grilled Soft Taco
A grilled chicken or steak soft taco topped with lettuce and cheese served with rice and beans$12.99
- Tacos De Birria
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with marinated shredded beef, cheese, cilantro and onion. Served with a savory dipping broth$15.99
- (1) Taco De Birria$5.99
- Hawaiin Tacos$14.99
- Classic Taco$4.25
- O/ (3) Tacos$10.99
Chicken
- Pollo Loco
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, lettuce, avocado, jalapeño and tortillas. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option$15.25
- Rajas Poblanas
Shredded chicken cooked with poblano peppers, corn, and onions in a cream sauce served with rice, tortillas and sour cream salad$15.25
- Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade mole poblano sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$14.25
- Pollo a La Parilla
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!$16.25
- Pollo Tropical
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!$17.25
- Pollo Popeye
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and mushrooms, smothered in cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas$16.25
- Tapatio
Chicken breast topped with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!$16.25
- Pollo Con Calabaza
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled zucchini, red pepper, onion and cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans$16.25
- Arroz a La Mexicana | ACP
Also known as arroz con pollo (ACP). Grilled chicken , red bell pepper, zucchini, and onion on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and cilantro$17.25
Specialties
- Arroz a La Mexicana | ACP*
Also known as arroz con pollo (ACP). Grilled chicken , red bell pepper, zucchini, and onion on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip and cilantro$17.25
- Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of protein, topped with our delicious cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans$15.99
- Sopes
Three sopes topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and your choice of protein$15.99
- Chile Verde
Carnitas with green salsa served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten Free option!$16.99
- Chile Colorado
Carnitas with mild red salsa served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!$16.99
- Carnitas
Homemade Mexican pork roast served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for a gluten-free option!$16.99
- Cazuelon$19.99
Burritos
- Build Your Own Burrito
Our largest burrito! Large grilled flour tortilla filled with your favorite ingredients! Ask for a burrito bowl for a low-carb gluten-free option!$15.99
- 1 Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or beans topped with burrito salsa and cheese$5.50
- 2 Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or beans topped with burrito salsa and cheese$9.99
- Burrito Supreme
Fajitas in a burrito! Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with green bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with a side of rice$15.25
- Burrito Chipotle
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, chipotle sauce with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato$16.25
- Burrito Jalisco
Burrito filled with rice, beans, carnitas grilled with onion, tomato and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, ranchera sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream$16.25
- Burrito Deluxe$14.25
- San Jose Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo$16.50
Enchiladas
- 1 Enchiladas
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese$4.25
- Order of 3 Enchiladas
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese$11.99
- Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, cheese and onion$14.25
- Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$14.25
- Enchiladas Supreme
One chicken, one beef, one bean, and one cheese enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$14.99
- Cheese Sauce Enchiladas*
Two enchiladas topped with our delicious cheese sauce served with rice and beans$15.99
- Shrimp Enchiladas
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red pepper topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice$16.25
- New Chicos Enchiladas$15.99
- Enchiladas Mexicana$14.99
Seafood
- Camarones a La Diabla
Spicy!!! Shrimp grilled in our hottest salsa served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option!$22.99
- Tilapia Special
Grilled tilapia served with avocado salad and rice$15.99
- Pescado Cancun
Grilled tilapia topped with grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onion, and peppers. Served with a side of rice$16.25
- Orden De Ceviche
Cooked shrimp marinated in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served with crackers$16.25
- Shrimp Enchiladas
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red pepper topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice$16.25
Steak
- Steak Vaquero
Grilled steak with mushrooms and shrimps. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$24.99
- Steak and Shrimp
Rib eye steak topped with grilled shrimp and melted cheese. Served with french fries and rice$24.99
- Carne Asada
Traditional Mexican thin cut steak served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreador and avocado slices. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option$22.99
- Steak Ranchero
Spicy! Grilled steak with hot sauce served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option$22.99
- La Chicana
Beef tips grilled with onions, mushrooms and tomato. Served with tortilla, rice, and beans. Ask for corn tortillas for gluten-free option!$17.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Rellena Dinner
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with estillo, our special stewed steak, melted cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$13.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla Dinner
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, melted cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$16.25
- Quesadillas Classica
Like a Mexican grilled cheese! A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese$4.99
- Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with bell peppers, onion, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$16.25
- California Quesadilla
Extra large quesadilla filled with sliced steak, grilled onions and mushrooms. Covered in white cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice$17.99
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Quesadilla
Vegetarian. A grilled large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, onion and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato$15.25
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Vegetarian. Grilled veggies, bell pepper, onion, and tomato served regular or spicy. Order with corn tortillas for gluten Free option$15.99
- Cheese Sauce Enchiladas
Two enchiladas topped with our delicious cheese sauce served with rice and beans. Vegetarian options available$15.99
- Pick Two Favorites Veg
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50$13.99
- Pick Three Favorites Veg
Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute red sauce for cheese dip for only 1.50$15.99
- Vegetarian Arroz a La Mexicana
Grilled red bell pepper, zucchini and onion on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Gluten Free$15.99
- Tacos De Calabazitas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled zucchini, red bell peppers, onion and tomato. Served with rice and black beans$13.99
- Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, spinach and mushroom. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo$13.99
- Pick 4 Veg$17.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Pick One
Your choice of a taco, burrito, enchilada, hot dog, Hamburger, cheeseburger, mini taco salad, cheese sticks, quesadilla, or chicken strips with one side (rice, beans, or french fries)$9.25
- Kids Pick One | Vegetarian
Vegetarian. Your choice of bean soft taco, cheese enchilada. Bean burrito, cheese quesadilla, cheese sticks, bean mini taco salad served with one side (rice, bean, or french fries)$9.25
- Kids Pick One | Gluten Free
Gluten-free. Your choice of enchilada with gluten Free sauce (cheese dip, green salsa, or ranchera salsa) , crunchy taco, corn tortilla soft taco, corn tortilla quesadilla$9.25
- Kids Arroz a la Mex$10.25
Desserts
- Sopapillas
Flat crispy flour tortilla topped with sugar, cinnamon, honey, whipped cream and a cherry$4.25
- Flan
Mexican custard$5.25
- Churros
Mexican pastry with sweet filling$7.25
- Fried Ice Cream
Ice cream in a fried bowl topped with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry$7.99
- Churro Cup$9.25
- Xango
Cheesecake chimichanga topped with cinnamon sugar, honey and ice cream$9.25
- Brownie Meltdown
Warm brownie topped with Hot Fudge, ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry$9.25
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.99
A La Cart
- 4 oz sour Cream$1.99
- Beans$4.50
- Black Beans$4.50
- Rice$4.50
- jalapeños fresco$1.99
- Jalapeno Vinagre$1.99
- Jalapeno Toreados$2.99
- 0/Tortilla corn$2.25
- o/Tortilla Flour$2.25
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- 3 Chile Relleno orden$11.99
- Rice with Cheese Dip$6.49
- 1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans$4.99
- French Fries$4.50
- Elote/Esquite$6.50
- (3) Tamale$12.99
- Tamale$5.25
- Grilled Chicken$9.99
- Grilled Steak$9.99
- Grilled Shrimp$9.99
- Grilled Chorizo$8.99
- Grilled Veggies$8.99